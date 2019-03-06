RICHARD SHOTWELL / INVISION / VIA AP

Ken Burns Prize for Film to honor documentaries

WASHINGTON - The Library of Congress will begin presenting an award named for Ken Burns, who elevated the craft of historical documentaries.

Officials announced on Tuesday the creation of the Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film. The annual award will recognize a filmmaker whose documentary uses original research and compelling narrative to tell stories about American history. The winner will receive a $200,000 grant to help with the final production of the film.

Burns says he’s been fortunate to spend his career “focused on our country’s history.” He’s hopeful a new generation can be engaged to understand America’s past by supporting the work of new filmmakers.

Burns’ works include “The Civil War,” “Baseball,” “Jazz” and “The Vietnam War.”

Filmmakers can apply for the award online at The Better Angels Society.

