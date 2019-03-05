Actor Luke Perry reacts at the panel for Hallmark channel's "Supernova" show during the Television Critic's Association Summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, in 2005. | REUTERS

Entertainment News

'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Luke Perry has died at 52 after suffering massive stroke: publicist

AP

LOS ANGELES - Luke Perry, who gained instant heartthrob status as wealthy rebel Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died Monday after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist said. He was 52.

Perry was surrounded by family and friends when he died, publicist Arnold Robinson said. The actor had been hospitalized since last Wednesday, after a 911 call summoned medical help to his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” Robinson said in a statement. At Perry’s bedside were his children, Jake and Sophie; fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer and his former wife, Minnie Sharp.

Perry had played construction construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on “Riverdale,” the CW series that gives a dark take on “Archie” comics. A fourth season has been slated.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry gained fame on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” “8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

The same day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of “90210” that features most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Atsuko Maeda
Former AKB48 star Atsuko Maeda gives birth to baby boy
Atsuko Maeda, an original member of all-girl pop group AKB48, has given birth to a baby boy, her first child, her husband said Monday. "I'd like to report that a baby boy was safely born...
Duduzile Ngomane, a member of the Soweto Gospel Choir, sings during a rehearsal in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Feb. 21. The choir's "Freedom" album, which celebrates the life of late South African President Nelson Mandela, recently won a Grammy for Best World Music Album.
Soweto Gospel Choir riding high after winning Grammy for Best World Music Album
When the Soweto Gospel Choir was named as winner of a Grammy for Best World Music Album, it earned the ensemble a place in music history books. Announced by Questlove, drummer from the U...
Michael Jackson arrives to launch his global initiative Heal the Kids at Oxford University on March 6, 2001.
Bombshell film reignites Michael Jackson abuse firestorm
A new documentary on pedophilia accusations against the late Michael Jackson presents in lurid detail the stories of two men who say Jackson sexually abused them for years as minors. "Le...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Actor Luke Perry reacts at the panel for Hallmark channel's "Supernova" show during the Television Critic's Association Summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, in 2005. | REUTERS

, , , ,