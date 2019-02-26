'Art Fair Tokyo 2019'

March 8-10

Art Fair Tokyo is the largest art fair in Japan and the oldest in Asia. When it first launched as the Nippon International Contemporary Art Fair (NICAF) in 1992, it was the first and largest contemporary art fair in Asia.

The fair was relaunched as Art Fair Tokyo in 2005 and it expanded its genres to range from antiques, crafts and nihonga (Japanese-style painting) to modern and contemporary art.

This year’s Art Fair Tokyo highlights two special sections — “Vibrant Planet: If the World is Our Vibration,” which showcases international works inspired by globalization and the society we live in today; and “Erection of Anonymous,” which looks at themes of anonymity and the loss of identity in selected works by Japanese university art students.

Tokyo International Forum Hall E; 3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Yurakucho Stn. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sun. till 5 p.m.). ¥5,000 (1-Day Passport). 03-5797-7912; www.artfairtokyo.com



