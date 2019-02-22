This Feb. 8 photo released by Anna Zorina shows herself holding a meter-long measuring ruler next to a snowman in the Arctic Circle city of Severomorsk, Russia, to enter a snowman competition. The YouTube channel SlivkiShow, popular among Russian-speakers with more than 12 million subscribers, announced a prize of 100,000 rubles ($1,500) for the tallest snowman built by viewers and this monster looks like it has a good chance of winning, and Anna Zorina needs the money to help her 4-year-old son, Stepa, who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy. | ANNA ZORINA / VIA AP

Snowman builders aim for big money in YouTube channel's video contest

AP

MOSCOW - Building a snowman isn’t always just a way to while away a long winter. For some in Russia and Ukraine, it’s a way to possibly earn some significant money.

The YouTube channel SlivkiShow, popular among Russian-speakers with more than 12 million subscribers, launched some serious construction efforts last month by announcing a prize of 100,000 rubles ($1,500) for the tallest snowman built by viewers.

A group of young men from Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine where armed conflict between separatists and Ukrainian forces drags on, looked like serious contenders until they were undone by war and weather.

The contest may be a potentially lucrative lark for some, but a woman in the Arctic Circle city of Severomorsk wants the prize in order to defray the costs of surgery for her son.

This Feb. 8 photo released by Anna Zorina shows herself holding a meter-long measuring ruler next to a snowman in the Arctic Circle city of Severomorsk, Russia, to enter a snowman competition. The YouTube channel SlivkiShow, popular among Russian-speakers with more than 12 million subscribers, announced a prize of 100,000 rubles ($1,500) for the tallest snowman built by viewers and this monster looks like it has a good chance of winning, and Anna Zorina needs the money to help her 4-year-old son, Stepa, who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy. | ANNA ZORINA / VIA AP

