Chef Wolfgang Puck orders extra 100 kg of Miyazaki beef for exclusive Oscars after-party

Kyodo

LOS ANGELES - Miyazaki wagyu beef has in the past proven so popular at the official Oscars after-party that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ordered an extra 100 kg of the world-famous Japanese delicacy to serve this year.

“Because it was so popular, we brought back Miyazaki beef, one of my favorite dishes,” said Wolfgang Puck, a celebrated Austrian-American chef who has catered the event for 25 years, at a preview event Friday.

“All the movie stars loved the beef,” Puck said.

The 240 kg of Japanese black cattle beef will feature at the Governors Ball held following the 91st Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24. It will be prepared in three different ways: as tartare, a miniature burger and steak, for the 1,500 attendees linked to the more than 140 films involved.

Miyuki Sohara, a director from Miyazaki Prefecture who first introduced Puck to Miyazaki wagyu beef, said the beef was gone within an hour at last year’s event.

Other dishes that will be served to Hollywood’s upper crust include taro root tacos, sushi, Austrian ricotta dumplings and Alaskan king crab.

Japanese filmmakers Mamoru Hosoda and Hirokazu Kore-eda are on the invite list for the Governors Ball, as their films “Mirai” and “Shoplifters” were nominated for the Animated Feature Film and Foreign Language Film categories, respectively, at this year’s Academy Awards.

