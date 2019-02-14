People protest Netflix before they attend the premiere of the film "Elisa and Marcela" at the 69th Berlinale film festival on Wednesday in Berlin. | AFP-JIJI

Entertainment News

Netflix row overshadows Berlin premiere of film about Spanish lesbians 'Elisa & Marcela'

Reuters

BERLIN - A row over whether films produced for streaming platform Netflix should be shown at the Berlin Film Festival has overshadowed the premiere of “Elisa & Marcela,” Isabel Coixet’s tale of two Spanish lesbians.

Independent arthouse cinema operators in Germany wrote to German Culture Minister Monika Gruetters and Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick on Monday demanding that the film be withdrawn from the competition.

“The Berlinale stands for the big screen, Netflix for the small screen. We want it to remain that way in future and we don’t want the world’s biggest festival in terms of audience — with more than 300,000 moviegoers — to become a television festival,” they said.

But a spokeswoman for the Berlinale said the film was eligible for competition because it is due to be shown in Spanish cinemas.

Netflix has stirred unease in the traditional movie industry by encouraging people to watch films at home rather than go to the cinema. Major theater chains refuse to show Netflix films, and some top directors have balked at making films that will be seen primarily on the small screen.

Coixet said she was a “struggling filmmaker” and had tried for 10 years to find financing for the film but no one was interested before Netflix.

She said it was not fair to demand the film be withdrawn from the competition “in the name of culture,” adding: “I’m sorry, that’s not culture — the culture has to be about respecting the author. And I think saying the film doesn’t deserve to be here is not respecting the author.”

Last year Netflix Inc pulled out of the Cannes Film Festival after organizers banned its films from competition over its refusal to release them in cinemas.

Coixet’s black-and-white film is based on the true story of Elisa Sanchez Loriga and Marcela Gracia Ibeas, who fall in love at school and manage to get married in 1901 when one of them disguises herself as a man called “Mario,” cutting her hair, drawing on a mustache and wearing a suit.

Same-sex marriage in Spain was legalized in 2005.

Villagers suspect Mario is really Elisa and turn up at their house with pitchforks, smashing their windows and yelling “whores” at them. The pair want to escape to Argentina but are caught and imprisoned while saving up for the journey.

“I want people to feel that even centuries ago, people loved each other and there’s no rules for love — just leave people alone living their sexuality,” Coixet told Reuters.

Natalia de Molina, who plays Elisa, said: “I want everyone to know this story because this still happens — there are so many Elisas and Marcelas around the world.”

“Elisa & Marcela” — which was made in four weeks — is one of 16 films competing for the prestigious Golden and Silver Bears at this year’s Berlinale. The winners will be announced at a prize-giving ceremony on Feb. 16.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Britain's Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, leaves after visiting the National Theatre in London Jan. 30, and George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on June 7. Clooney is frustrated by the way the media are treating Meghan Markle, comparing it to how the media covered Princess Diana.
George Clooney compares Meghan Markle coverage to hounding of Princess Di
George Clooney is frustrated by the way the media is treating Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, comparing it to how the media covered Princess Diana. Clooney told reporters the Meghan is "a woman w...
American actor Harrison Ford speaks about ocean conservation at the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday. Ford offered an emphatic plea for protecting the world's oceans while calling out U.S. President Donald Trump and others who "deny or denigrate science."
Harrison Ford attacks Trump and other leaders who deny climate change
Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford on Tuesday attacked U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders who deny climate change saying they were "on the wrong side of history." Ford, who famousl...
Actor, executive producer, and director George Clooney speaks on a panel for the Hulu series "Catch-22" during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, Monday.
George Clooney returns to high school read 'Catch 22' for Hulu show
George Clooney says he never expected his next project to be a miniseries based on a novel he read in high school. But against his initial inclination, he's directing and starring in Hulu's seri...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People protest Netflix before they attend the premiere of the film "Elisa and Marcela" at the 69th Berlinale film festival on Wednesday in Berlin. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,