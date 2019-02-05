Minako Ishikawa's "Line_Blue and Horizons" (2011)

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'The Universe Consists of Dots and Lines'

FUJISAWA CITY ART SPACE

by Yukari Tanaka

Feb. 9-March 21

Three artists, all associated with the Shonan area of Kanagawa Prefecture, have been brought together for this exhibition focusing on the expressive potential of dots and lines in contemporary art.

Minako Ishikawa’s finely painted lines subtly change from one color to the next to in her expressions of light and atmospheric phenomena. Yohei Imamura layers silk-screen printing, turning it into a three-dimensional medium to depict mountains, landscapes and geometric patterns. Nozomi Watanabe explores our relationship with distance and space using photography, video clips and constellation-like installations.

Fujisawa City Art Space; Cocco Terrace Shonan 6F, 2-2-2 Tsujidokandai, Fujisawa, Kanagawa. Tsujido Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 0466-30-1816; www.city. fujisawa.kanagawa.jp/bunka/FAS

LATEST ART STORIES

Gentaro Komaki's "Ambiguous Figure" (1940)
Gentaro Komaki: A pioneer of surrealism
Surrealist painting began in Japan when the Nika-kai (Second Society Association), a secessionist art forum that focused on Western-style painting, exhibited such works by Harue Koga and Seiji T...
Utagawa Kuniyoshi's "Miyamoto Musashi Kills an Enormous Whale" (1847)
'Lineage of Eccentrics: The Miraculous World of Edo Painting'
Feb. 9-April 7 Published in 1970, "Lineage of Eccentrics" by the art historian Nobuo Tsuji became a seminal work for its re-appraisal of the work of artists that were considered as "eccentric " ...
Christian Boltanski's "Monument" (1986)
'Christian Boltanski: Lifetime'
Feb. 9-May 6 Conceptual artist Christian Boltanski was first recognized for short films he made in the late 1960s. He moved on to photography in the '70s, before working with light as a medium a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Minako Ishikawa's "Line_Blue and Horizons" (2011)