'The Universe Consists of Dots and Lines'

Feb. 9-March 21

Three artists, all associated with the Shonan area of Kanagawa Prefecture, have been brought together for this exhibition focusing on the expressive potential of dots and lines in contemporary art.

Minako Ishikawa’s finely painted lines subtly change from one color to the next to in her expressions of light and atmospheric phenomena. Yohei Imamura layers silk-screen printing, turning it into a three-dimensional medium to depict mountains, landscapes and geometric patterns. Nozomi Watanabe explores our relationship with distance and space using photography, video clips and constellation-like installations.

Fujisawa City Art Space; Cocco Terrace Shonan 6F, 2-2-2 Tsujidokandai, Fujisawa, Kanagawa. Tsujido Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 0466-30-1816; www.city. fujisawa.kanagawa.jp/bunka/FAS