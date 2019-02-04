Rapper 21 Savage performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park in New Orleans in October. Authorities in Atlanta say Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area. | AMY HARRIS / INVISION / AP

Entertainment News

Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage in U.S. immigration custody, faces the boot

AP

ATLANTA - Authorities in Atlanta say Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen who entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. Cox said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in October 2014.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court.

Abraham-Joseph is nominated for two awards at next week’s Grammys, including record of the year for “Rockstar” alongside Post Malone.

A representative for Abraham-Joseph did not respond to an email seeking comment.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honor of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, Sunday.
Clowns tramp to east London on annual pilgrimage to pay homage to legend
The streets of east London were awash with a surreal splash of color on Sunday as clowns from all over gathered for the annual memorial of the legendary Joseph Grimaldi. "King of clowns" Grimald...
Mamoru Hosoda
Anime film 'Mirai' wins Annie Award
Mamoru Hosoda's film "Mirai" won the best animated independent feature category at the 46th annual Annie Awards on Saturday. "Mirai" depicts a young boy who happens upon a magical garden,...
Behrouz Boochani
Behrouz Boochani: The award-winning Iranian asylum-seeker documenting 'Australian history' from a...
When Kurdish-Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani won Australia's most valuable literary prize last week, he could not attend the ceremony to accept it. But as he has done for almost six y...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rapper 21 Savage performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park in New Orleans in October. Authorities in Atlanta say Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area. | AMY HARRIS / INVISION / AP

, , , , ,