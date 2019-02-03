Anime film 'Mirai' wins Annie Award

Mamoru Hosoda’s film “Mirai” won the best animated independent feature category at the 46th annual Annie Awards on Saturday.

“Mirai” depicts a young boy who happens upon a magical garden, enabling him to travel through time and encounter relatives from different eras, guided by his little sister from the future.

Organized by the international animated film society, or ASIFA-Hollywood, the Annie Awards are considered one of the highest accolades in the animation production industry.

The best animated independent feature category covers animation films with smaller distribution than major studio releases, shown at fewer than 1,000 theaters in the United States.