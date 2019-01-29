"Monkey and Moon" | PRIVATE COLLECTION

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Ohara Koson'

OTA MEMORIAL MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Feb. 1-March 24

Ohara Koson (1877-1945) was active from the early 1900s to the mid 1950s and specialized in kacho-ga, Japanese-style paintings and prints of flowers and birds. He was particularly renowned for his woodblock print depictions of birds, animals, flowers and other wildlife.

Using both traditional ukiyo-e techniques and new methods that emerged during the Meiji (1868-1912)and Showa (1926-89) eras, Ohara had a delicate touch, creating prints that looked like watercolor paintings. His subjects were portrayed as charismatic creatures, often depicted in mid action and with a sense of humor.

Though Ohara’s prints became popular overseas, they were less well-known in his native country. This comprehensive exhibition marks Ohara’s first solo show in Tokyo, where 150 works, split into two consecutive shows, will be presented. Displayed prints include “Monkey and Bee” and “Lotus and Sparrow.”

Ota Memorial Museum of Art; 1-10-10 Jingu-mae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Meiji-Jingumae Stn. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥700. Closed Mon., Feb. 25-28. 03-5777-8600; www.ukiyoe-ota-muse.jp/eng

