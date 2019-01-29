Entertainment News

Amazon picks up CIA torture investigation film 'The Report'

AP

PARK CITY, UTAH - Vice Studios has announced that Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to the CIA torture investigation film “The Report.”

Vice produced the film and made the announcement Monday following an all-night bidding war for the buzzy political film.

“The Report” stars Adam Driver as senate staffer Daniel Jones, who investigates the CIA’s detention and interrogation program.

Annette Bening plays Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the long gestating film from writer-director Scott Z. Burns that received rave reviews at the festival. It was purchased for around $14 million.

Amazon plans to release “The Report” in theaters in the fall for an awards push.

It’s the second major acquisition for the studio, which also picked up Mindy Kaling’s talk show host comedy “Late Night” for $13 million.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

This handout photograph taken and released on Sunday by the Embassy of Israel in Thailand shows BNK48 member Pichayapa Natha (left) and her band manager, Nataphol Pavaravadhana (second, left), meeting with Israeli Meir Shlomo (second, right) in Bangkok. The member of Thailand's most popular all-girl band has apologized for wearing a shirt with a Nazi flag featuring a swastika, after her TV appearance drew "shock and dismay" from the Israeli Embassy.
Thai offshoot of popular Japanese girl group AKB48 condemned for Nazi swastika T-shirt
Thailand's most popular all-girl band, BNK48, which is an offshoot of Japanese girl group AKB48, has apologized after one of its members was seen wearing a shirt with a Nazi flag featuring a swa...
Wayne Newton poses for a photo at his home in Las Vegas in 2015. Newton will mark his 60th anniversary with a return to Caesars Palace casino-resort. His show starts Monday with dates scheduled through May.
'Danke Schoen' crooner Wayne Newton fetes 60 years in Las Vegas with new show
Wayne Newton dropped out of high school his junior year to perform with his brother at a Las Vegas hotel. It was 1959, and he was too young to spend his breaks at the casino and too broke to eat di...
Members of the boy band Arashi attend a news conference Sunday evening in Minato Ward, Tokyo.
Popular boy band Arashi's decision to take a break at end of 2020 shocks fans in Japan and overseas
In a move that shocked fans, popular Japanese boy band Arashi said Sunday that it will go on hiatus at the end of 2020. "Around the middle of June 2017, I told other members that I wanted to end...

, , , , ,