This booking photograph released Wednesday by the Stamford, Connecticut, Police Department shows Chris Hansen, former host of the television program "To Catch a Predator," arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, on charges he he wrote bad checks for $13,000 worth of marketing materials. | STAMFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT / VIA AP

TV journalist Chris Hansen of 'To Catch a Predator' busted for allegedly bouncing checks

AP

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - A TV journalist known for confronting would-be child predators has been snared himself in a police investigation alleging he wrote bad checks for $13,000 worth of marketing materials.

Former “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen was arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. He was charged with issuing a bad check and released on a promise to appear in court.

Police say the 59-year-old Hansen wrote two bad checks to a local vendor for 355 mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals he bought in the summer of 2017.

Contact information for Hansen could not be found. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

NBC’s “To Catch a Predator” ran from 2004 to 2007 and included sting operations for online child predators.

