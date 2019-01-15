Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'The Age of New Painting'

THE MUSEUM OF ART, KOCHI

by Yukari Tanaka

Jan. 19-March 24

The “new painting” of this exhibition refers to neo-expressionism, a movement that emerged during the early 1980s in reaction to the minimalist nature of the conceptual art that dominated during the ’70s.

Neo-expressionists focused on more figurative depictions of violence, death, sexuality, dreams, history and mythology, through the expressive use of color. The movement brought to the fore some of the era’s best known artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Anselm Kiefer and Gerhard Richter, all of whose works can be seen at this exhibition.

The Museum of Art, Kochi; 353-2 Takasu, Kochi. Kenritsu Bijutsukan-dori Stn. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥500. 088-866-8000; moak.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Kaii Higashiyama's "Toshodaiji Miei-do Murals: Mountain Clouds" (detail, 1975)
'Boars Galore': The Year of the Boar finally gets it day
Four years ago, the Kyoto National Museum reinstituted its annual series foregrounding the Chinese zodiac animals. It now celebrates China's Year of the Pig — Japan's Year of the Boar (inoshish...
'Leiko Ikemura Our Planet: Earth & Stars'
Jan. 18-April 1 Contemporary artist Leiko Ikemura's multimedia works blend painting, drawing, sculpture, watercolor, print, photography and video into installations that address gender issues an...
"Toki no Hana" (detail)
'Toki no Hana'
Jan. 19-Feb. 17 Ever since Naho Iino's elementary school marble and epoxy glue artwork was selected for a craftwork exhibition, the artist has been working exclusively with glass. A Musashino...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Gerhard Richter’s “Station” (577-1, 1985) | © GERHARD RICHTER