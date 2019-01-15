'The Age of New Painting'

Jan. 19-March 24

The “new painting” of this exhibition refers to neo-expressionism, a movement that emerged during the early 1980s in reaction to the minimalist nature of the conceptual art that dominated during the ’70s.

Neo-expressionists focused on more figurative depictions of violence, death, sexuality, dreams, history and mythology, through the expressive use of color. The movement brought to the fore some of the era’s best known artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Anselm Kiefer and Gerhard Richter, all of whose works can be seen at this exhibition.

The Museum of Art, Kochi; 353-2 Takasu, Kochi. Kenritsu Bijutsukan-dori Stn. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥500. 088-866-8000; moak.jp