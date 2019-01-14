Pat Boone and wife Shirley arrive at Lipscomb University for the Dove Award, in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2014. Shirley Boone, the longtime wife of singer Pat Boone as well as a philanthropist, has died at age 84. | WADE PAYNE / INVISION / VIA AP

Entertainment News

Shirley Boone, wife of crooner Pat Boone and philanthropist, dies at 84

AP

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - Shirley Boone, the longtime wife of singer Pat Boone as well as a philanthropist, has died. She was 84.

She passed away on Friday surrounded by her four daughters, Cherry, Lindy, Debby and Laury, who sang to her, Milt Suchin, Pat Boone’s manager, said in a statement.

Shirley and Pat Boone had been married for 65 years. During that time, Shirley Boone helped to establish Mercy Corps, which has become an international charitable organization dedicated to addressing economic, environmental, social and political problems. She also published writings, hosted TV shows and recorded music.

Shirley Boone is the daughter of country singer Red Foley, a country singer of the 1930s and 1940s who became a star with his recording of “Chattanooga Shoe Shine Boy.”

Shirley and Pat Boone had been high school sweethearts, and they married when he was 19 and rising to stardom.

In a statement to friends and family, Pat Boone wrote: “Quick bulletin, change of address:

“Dear Shirley BOONE doesn’t dwell in Beverly Hills now_she’s just been warmly welcomed into a beautiful new mansion in Heaven, prepared specifically for her and her husband by Jesus Himself, who said ‘that where I am, you may be also.’

“Rejoice for her, she’s begun her eternal life.

“She loves you too, as I do.”

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

French writer Yann Moix, who won the Renaudot prize, poses on at the Westminster hostel in Le Touquet, northern France, as part of the Touquet's book fair in 2013. Moix defended himself on RTL on Monday after provoking a social media storm by stating in Marie-Claire that he would be "incapable" of loving a woman aged 50 and above.'
French author Yann Moix sparks outrage for saying women over 50 are 'too old' to love, says he pr...
A popular French author and presenter has sparked widespread criticism around the world for saying that women over 50 are "too old" to love and "invisible" to him. Yann Moix, who is 50 himself, ...
Actor Kevin Spacey (right) arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Monday.
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in Massachusetts sex assault trial
Lawyers for Kevin Spacey entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in Massachusetts court Monday on charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016. The disgraced actor was arraigned on a charge o...
Actresses Jacqueline Bisset (right) and Olivia de Havilland pose together after they were awarded with the Legion d'honneur during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in 2010 in Paris.
Supreme Court snubs suit by actress Olivia de Havilland, 102, against FX Networks
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider reviving a lawsuit by 102-year-old Oscar-winning actress Olivia de Havilland accusing a Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. unit of falsely portrayin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pat Boone and wife Shirley arrive at Lipscomb University for the Dove Award, in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2014. Shirley Boone, the longtime wife of singer Pat Boone as well as a philanthropist, has died at age 84. | WADE PAYNE / INVISION / VIA AP

, , , , ,