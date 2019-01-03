Muslim-American comedian Hasan Minhaj cracks jokes for the audience after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaimed May 10 as "Hasan Minhaj Day," at Gracie Mansion, in New York in 2017. Netflix is facing criticism for pulling an episode from viewing in Saudi Arabia of Minhaj's "Patriot Act" that lambasted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi and the Saudi-led war in Yemen. | AP

Entertainment News

Netflix censorship risks helping Saudi crackdown on expression: Amnesty

AFP-JIJI

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Netflix’s decision to pull an episode of a show critical of Saudi authorities risks facilitating a crackdown on freedom of expression in the kingdom, Amnesty International said Wednesday.

“Saudi Arabia’s censorship of Netflix … is further proof of a relentless crackdown on freedom of expression in the kingdom,” said Samah Hadid, Amnesty’s Middle East campaigns director.

“By bowing to the Saudi Arabian authorities’ demands, Netflix is in danger of facilitating the kingdom’s zero-tolerance policy on freedom of expression and assisting the authorities in denying people’s right to freely access information.”

Netflix on Tuesday confirmed it had pulled an episode of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” in which the comedian lashed out at Saudi Arabia after the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

An American-born Muslim, Minhaj specifically criticied Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and was openly critical of the Saudi-led military campaign in war-hit Yemen.

Netflix said it had pulled the episode after a “valid legal request” in order to comply with local law.

Under Saudi Arabia’s sweeping cybercrime law, the storage or use of data that could be used for defamation is banned.

Disseminating or storing material “impinging on public order, religious values, public morals and privacy” is also a punishable offense.

Dozens of Saudi citizens have been convicted on charges linked to dissent and under the cybercrime law in recent years, particularly linked to posts on Twitter.

Prince Mohammed launched an aggressive campaign to soften the international image of ultraconservative Saudi Arabia after his sudden appointment as heir to the throne in June 2017.

But authorities in the kingdom continue to draw criticism from rights group over the targeting of human rights activists and political dissidents.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Image Not Available
Netflix locally drops satire episode critical of Saudi Arabia after Riyadh gripes
Netflix has removed an episode of a satirical comedy show that criticizes Saudi Arabia after officials in the kingdom complained, raising new questions about the limits of free online expression, a...
Edgar Hilsenrath, a German-Jewish writer, is seen in Berlin in 2007. Hilsenrath, whose fictional account of the Holocaust from the perspective of a Nazi perpetrator became a best-seller, died Sunday at 92.
German-Jewish author Edgar Hilsenrath, famed for fictional Nazi's account of Holocaust, dies at 92
Edgar Hilsenrath, a German-Jewish writer whose fictional account of the Holocaust from the perspective of a Nazi perpetrator became a best-seller, has died at 92. The German news agency dpa quot...
Janet Huey displays her original ticket at the site of the original Woodstock Music Festival in Bethel, New York, in 2009.
Rooms near 50th anniversary Woodstock venue prove a hot ticket
Finding a place to stay for the 50th anniversary Woodstock concert in August may not be a groovy experience for anyone hoping to score a room near the venue. The Times Herald-Record of Middletow...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Muslim-American comedian Hasan Minhaj cracks jokes for the audience after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaimed May 10 as "Hasan Minhaj Day," at Gracie Mansion, in New York in 2017. Netflix is facing criticism for pulling an episode from viewing in Saudi Arabia of Minhaj's "Patriot Act" that lambasted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi and the Saudi-led war in Yemen. | AP

, , , , , ,