Edgar Hilsenrath, a German-Jewish writer, is seen in Berlin in 2007. Hilsenrath, whose fictional account of the Holocaust from the perspective of a Nazi perpetrator became a best-seller, died Sunday at 92. | TIM BRAKEMEIER / DPA / VIA AP

Entertainment News

German-Jewish author Edgar Hilsenrath, famed for fictional Nazi's account of Holocaust, dies at 92

AP

BERLIN - Edgar Hilsenrath, a German-Jewish writer whose fictional account of the Holocaust from the perspective of a Nazi perpetrator became a best-seller, has died at 92.

The German news agency dpa quoted Hilsenrath’s second wife, Marlene, as confirming Tuesday that the author died Dec. 30 in western Germany after battling pneumonia.

Born in Leipzig in 1926, Hilsenrath moved to Romania at 12 to escape Nazi persecution, and was later deported to Ukraine.

His first novel, “Night,” recounting the horrors of trying to survive in a Jewish ghetto, was published in 1954.

Hilsenrath gained international fame with his 1971 novel “The Nazi and the Barber” — a grotesque story about an SS member who pretends to be Jewish after the war to escape prosecution — that sold millions of copies worldwide.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Image Not Available
Netflix locally drops satire episode critical of Saudi Arabia after Riyadh gripes
Netflix has removed an episode of a satirical comedy show that criticizes Saudi Arabia after officials in the kingdom complained, raising new questions about the limits of free online expression, a...
Janet Huey displays her original ticket at the site of the original Woodstock Music Festival in Bethel, New York, in 2009.
Rooms near 50th anniversary Woodstock venue prove a hot ticket
Finding a place to stay for the 50th anniversary Woodstock concert in August may not be a groovy experience for anyone hoping to score a room near the venue. The Times Herald-Record of Middletow...
Amos Oz at his house in Tel Aviv on Nov. 4, 2015
Israeli author Amos Oz dies at 79
Israeli author Amos Oz, one of the country's most widely acclaimed writers and a pre-eminent voice in its embattled peace movement, died on Friday after a battle with cancer, his family announced. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Edgar Hilsenrath, a German-Jewish writer, is seen in Berlin in 2007. Hilsenrath, whose fictional account of the Holocaust from the perspective of a Nazi perpetrator became a best-seller, died Sunday at 92. | TIM BRAKEMEIER / DPA / VIA AP

, , , , ,