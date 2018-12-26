British musician Paul McCartney performs during the "One on One" tour concert in Porto Alegre, Brazil, in 2017. | REUTERS

Entertainment News

Paul McCartney Christmas message to fans: ‘Don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will’

AP

LONDON - Paul McCartney’s Christmas message to his fans around the world: Don’t be like me and eat and drink too much.

The 76-year-old former Beatle tweeted his lighthearted holiday wishes Tuesday illustrated with photos from his younger days.

He says “don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you” before wishing everyone a good holiday.

He says “I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other.”

McCartney briefly reunited with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr at a London concert last week.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

U.S. actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the show for fashion house Giorgio Armani during the Men's Spring — Summer 2017 fashion shows in Milan, Italy, in 2016. Oscar-winning Spacey is facing a felony charge for alleged sexual assault of a teenager in a bar in 2016, U.S. media reported on Monday.
Kevin Spacey faces charge in Massachusetts in sexual assault of teenager
A Massachusetts prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations he sexually assaulted the teenage son of a Boston tel...
New Banksy artwork brings crowds to Welsh steel town
A new work by enigmatic street artist Banksy has brought visitors flocking to the back of a car garage in Port Talbot, causing quite a stir in the south Wales steel town. The image appea...
Image Not Available
Sexual assault case against Steven Seagal dropped
Hollywood action star Steven Seagal will not face prosecution after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, prosecutors said Friday. The Los Angeles County District Attor...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

British musician Paul McCartney performs during the

, , ,