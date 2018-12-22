Entertainment News

Sexual assault case against Steven Seagal dropped

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood action star Steven Seagal will not face prosecution after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, prosecutors said Friday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said time had run out to pursue the case brought by a Dutch model who alleges she was groped in a hotel room in 2002.

Prosecutors did not name the alleged victim, but lawyer Lisa Bloom identified her as Dutch model Faviola Dadis.

Dadis, who didn’t come forward until several years after the alleged assault, accuses Seagal of attacking her during what she thought was an audition in the W Hotel in Beverly Hills.

She claims Seagal slipped his hand underneath her clothing, fondled her breasts and groped her crotch.

She is one of several women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault or harassment against the 66-year-old “Under Siege” star. He has denied all claims of misconduct.

In paperwork released Friday, a prosecutor said the case was referred for further investigation which did not yield evidence “sufficient to meet the requirements of state law involving the statute of limitations.”

“Therefore, the case is declined due to the expiration of the statute of limitations,” it said.

The time limit for prosecution of sexual offenses ranges from six years to three in California, depending on the seriousness of the allegations.

Bloom released a statement thanking the district attorney for a “careful review” but saying prosecutors’ hands had been tied by “this unfair law which bars the courthouse door even to young women like my client, Faviola Dadis, who is highly credible.”

She said her client was a minor at the time of the incident but that California law still requires she have independent evidence that clearly corroborates her claims.

“The law fails to recognize that few minors are emotionally ready to seek justice against their rapists until many years later,” she added.

“Instead, it offers rapists a ‘get out of jail free’ card if they simply pass an arbitrary time deadline. And the law seems to presume that victims are lying, creating an unfairly high evidentiary standard not required in other criminal cases. Few rapists commit their crimes in the presence of witnesses.”

Prosecutors had declined earlier this year to file a case against Seagal involving an alleged sexual assault in 1993, citing the statute of limitations.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Attorney Gloria Allred speaks to the media outside the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York on Thursday after a hearing on whether to grant or deny a motion to drop criminal sex assualt charges against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to dismiss sexual assault charges against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and set the next hearing in the case for March.
New York justice lets movie maker Harvey Weinstein's criminal charges stand
A New York state judge on Thursday denied Harvey Weinstein's motion to dismiss criminal charges that he sexually assaulted two women, rejecting the movie producer's argument that the case was taint...
This cover image released by Simon & Schuster shows "Whose Boat Is This Boat?: Comments That Don't Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane," by The Staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The book has sold hundreds of thousands of copies and raised more than $1.25 million for hurricane relief. The picture book's title and contents were inspired by Trump's disjointed response last September to Hurricane Florence, which struck North Carolina and South Carolina, where Colbert grew up.
'There is no moral': Stephen Colbert says Trump spoof book 'Whose Boat is This Boat?' wrote itself
For Stephen Colbert and his "Late Night" staff, the best-selling spoof "Whose Boat Is This Boat?" essentially wrote itself. Because all of the words are by President Donald Trump, who is billed ...
Actress Penny Marshall poses on arrival for the film premiere of "New Year's Eve" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. California, in 2011. Marshall died Monday at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, US media reported Tuesday.
Penny Marshall, 'Big' director and TV's 'Laverne,' is dead at 75
Penny Marshall, who played an endearingly graceless character with a thick Bronx accent in U.S. television's "Laverne & Shirley" before becoming a pioneering film director with hits including "...

, , ,