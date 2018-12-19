Actress Penny Marshall poses on arrival for the film premiere of "New Year's Eve" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. California, in 2011. Marshall died Monday at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, US media reported Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Penny Marshall, ‘Big’ director and TV’s ‘Laverne,’ is dead at 75

WASHINGTON - Penny Marshall, who played an endearingly graceless character with a thick Bronx accent in U.S. television’s “Laverne & Shirley” before becoming a pioneering film director with hits including “Big” and “A League of Their Own,” has died at 75, her publicist said on Tuesday.

Marshall died of complications of diabetes Monday at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, her publicist, Michelle Bega, said in a phone interview.

Marshall played the unrefined but lovable Laverne DeFazio on “Laverne & Shirley,” a situation comedy that ran on the ABC network from 1976 to 1983, following the lives of two single women and their nutty friends in 1950s and ’60s Milwaukee.

Marshall, known for her bluntness, described the success of the series this way: “We dared to be stupid.”

Marshall, the younger sister of successful TV and film director and producer Garry Marshall, turned to directing after her series ended. Her first film was the underwhelming 1986 Whoopi Goldberg comedy “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” but that was followed by the charming 1988 hit “Big,” starring fellow former TV sitcom star Tom Hanks.

Hanks delivered a great performance in the wistful comedy as a 12-year-old boy whose wish to become an adult is magically granted. The film is known for its classic scene in which Hanks and Robert Loggia play duets by dancing on a toy store’s foot-operated electronic keyboard.

The success of “Big” made Marshall the first woman to direct a film that made more than $100 million at the U.S. box office. The 1992 women’s baseball comedy “A League of Their Own” made her the first woman to direct two films topping $100 million at the U.S. box office.

Actress Penny Marshall poses on arrival for the film premiere of

