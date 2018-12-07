Entertainment News

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘Shoplifters’ makes nominee list for Golden Globe awards

Kyodo

LOS ANGELES – Director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters” has been nominated best foreign language film of 2018 ahead of January’s Golden Globe awards, organizers said Thursday.

His compatriot Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai” is also among the nominees for best motion picture in the animated category of the awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association annually.

Kore-eda’s Palme d’Or-winning “Shoplifters” depicts a family who, while trying to live on a grandmother’s meager pension, send their children to steal from stores.

Hosoda’s “Mirai” was also nominated earlier this week for February’s Annie Awards in the category for best animated independent feature and the category for writing in an animated feature production.

Hirokazu Kore-eda | KYODO A family bound together by petty crime is the focus of Hirokazu Kore-eda's latest film. | © 2018 FUJI TELEVISION NETWORK/GAGA CORPORATION/AOI PRO. INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

