Los Angeles film museum to debut with exhibit showcasing work of Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, said on Tuesday that its planned Los Angeles museum will open in late 2019 with an inaugural exhibit showcasing the work of Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ “opening temporary exhibition will be an unprecedented U.S. retrospective of famed Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, curated by Jessica Niebel in collaboration with Studio Ghibli,” the museum said in a statement.

“Celebrated and admired around the world for his imagination, authorial vision, craftsmanship, and deeply humanistic values, Miyazaki continues to influence generations of filmmakers and film lovers.”

The exhibit will feature concept sketches, character designs and storyboards from Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli films such as “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Spirited Away.” The museum’s gift shop will stock Ghibli merchandise for the duration of the exhibit.

Miyazaki designed and founded the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, western Tokyo, which has brought visitors into his various fictional worlds since 2001.

Other Japanese artists’ work will be on display at the LA museum in an interactive installation called “Transcending Boundaries” by Tokyo-based interdisciplinary art collective teamLab, which will be featured in the museum’s 10-meter-high gallery.

Two floors of the six-story building will be a permanent exhibition — “Where Dreams Are Made: A Journey Inside the Movies” — on the evolution and cultural impact of cinema that will feature production materials from beloved movies such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Psycho” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

“We want to convey the emotional and imaginative power of film. … We want to explore the impact of cinema on society and culture at large and most importantly, we need to ensure film’s history and its legacy for future generations,” Kerry Brougher, the museum’s director, told reporters Tuesday.

The $388 million museum promises to be “the world’s premier institution devoted to exploring the art and science of movies and movie-making,” according to AMPAS.