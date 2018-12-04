‘Tadanobu Asano 3634’

Dec. 7-March 31

Tadanobu Asano, is best known as an actor, but in 2013, he began sketching and drawing to kill time on sets during the long waits between scenes for “The Wasted Times” (2016). He doodled on scripts, on the reverse sides of schedule papers, on hotel memo pads and even on medicine wrappers. Over the past five years, he has accumulated more than 3,640 drawings and he continues to add to the collection.

Included in this exhibition are sketches, doodles, manga, Asano’s versions of American comics, even some abstract art. Five hundred works have been selected to offer visitors some insight to Asano’s perspective on the world and to reflect some of the personal changes that he has experienced in the past few years.

Watari-um, The Watari Museum of Contemporary Art; 3-7-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Gaienmae Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Wed. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-3402-3001; www.watarium.co.jp