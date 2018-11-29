Entertainment News

NPR fires critic David Edelstein after ‘Last Tango’ rape joke

AP

NEW YORK – NPR’s “Fresh Air” has parted ways with contributor David Edelstein after the film critic made a joke about the rape scene in “Last Tango in Paris” on his Facebook page following Monday’s death of director Bernardo Bertolucci.

In a statement Tuesday, “Fresh Air” said the post was “offensive and unacceptable” because of what actress Maria Schneider experienced filming the scene. Schneider said in 2007 that the simulated sex scene was unscripted and that she cried during its filming. Schneider died in 2011.

Edelstein said he was unaware of Schneider’s comments and apologized. He said he now realized the joke was “in poor taste” and removed it.

Edelstein remains a staff critic at New York Magazine. A magazine spokesperson says the publication believes Edelstein but that it’s “reviewing the matter internally.”

