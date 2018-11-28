‘Michael Kenna: A 45 Year Odyssey 1973-2018’
'Chariot of Apollo, Study 1, Versailles, France' (1988) | © MICHAEL KENNA / RAM

Art / Openings In Tokyo

‘Michael Kenna: A 45 Year Odyssey 1973-2018’

TOKYO PHOTOGRAPHIC ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Dec. 1-Jan. 27

An internationally recognized landscape photographer, Michael Kenna has had more than 450 solo exhibitions and published around 70 photo books. With a focus on the mystical effects of lighting and the relationship of man-made structures and landscape, he often uses black-and-white film combined with long exposures.

This retrospective of Kenna’s work traces 45 years of his career and features a selection of 165 original prints. Kenna visits Japan regularly, and displayed works at this exhibition includes some of his Japanese landscapes. Also on show is his acclaimed series “Impossible to Forget” — a collection of haunting photographs of former Nazi concentration camps in Europe.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thu., Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

M.C. Escher's "Day and Night" (1938)
The art world's oversight of Escher's mathematical work doesn't add up
The Dutch printmaker Maurits Cornelis (M.C.) Escher (1898-1972) followed in historical foundational art footsteps. His preoccupation with perspective was like that of the Renaissance; his self-...
"Portrait as a Random Act of Violence"
'Randall Okita: A Place Between'
Nov. 29-Feb. 14 Working closely with sculpture, technology and performance, Japanese-Canadian artist and filmmaker Randall Okita creates innovative installations that challenge the conventional ...
Hashimoto Kansetsu's "Summer Evening" (1941)
'Hashimoto Kansetsu: A Solitary Painter'
Dec.1-Feb. 28 Hashimoto Kansetsu (1883-1945) was greatly influenced by his father, a Confucian scholar, who introduced him to kangaku (Chinese classical literature). Using the Shijo ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'Chariot of Apollo, Study 1, Versailles, France' (1988) | © MICHAEL KENNA / RAM