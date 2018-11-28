‘Michael Kenna: A 45 Year Odyssey 1973-2018’

Dec. 1-Jan. 27

An internationally recognized landscape photographer, Michael Kenna has had more than 450 solo exhibitions and published around 70 photo books. With a focus on the mystical effects of lighting and the relationship of man-made structures and landscape, he often uses black-and-white film combined with long exposures.

This retrospective of Kenna’s work traces 45 years of his career and features a selection of 165 original prints. Kenna visits Japan regularly, and displayed works at this exhibition includes some of his Japanese landscapes. Also on show is his acclaimed series “Impossible to Forget” — a collection of haunting photographs of former Nazi concentration camps in Europe.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thu., Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp