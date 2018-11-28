‘Hashimoto Kansetsu: A Solitary Painter’
Hashimoto Kansetsu's 'Summer Evening' (1941)

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

‘Hashimoto Kansetsu: A Solitary Painter’

ADACHI MUSEUM OF ART

Dec.1-Feb. 28

Hashimoto Kansetsu (1883-1945) was greatly influenced by his father, a Confucian scholar, who introduced him to kangaku (Chinese classical literature).

Using the Shijo School of traditional Japanese-style painting as the foundation of his work, Hashimoto often looked to Chinese classics for inspiration. He also developed an interest in Western-style painting and continued to explore other cultures as he established his own artistic style.

To celebrate the 135th anniversary of Kansetsu’s birth, all of his works housed at the museum are on display, including his 1940 masterpiece “Monkey.”

Adachi Museum of Art; 320 Furukawa-cho, Yasugi, Shimane. Yasugi Stn. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥2,300. 0854-28-7111; www.adachi-museum.or.jp/en

