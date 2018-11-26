After rescue from conflict, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public debut
Japanese pianist Kaoru Imahigashi plays the piano during a concert to mark the debut of Gaza's only grand piano after it was rescued from conflict, at a theater nestled in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society's building in Gaza City Sunday. The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip is debuting to the public for the first time in over a decade after its restoration. | AP

Entertainment News

After rescue from conflict, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public debut

AP

GAZA CITY, GAZA STRIP – The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip is debuting to the public for the first time in over a decade after its restoration.

Japanese and local artists played the piano and sang to a rapt audience Sunday at a theater nestled in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s building.

The Japanese government donated the piano 20 years ago. But a 2014 Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza destroyed the theater that housed it. The piano survived but was unplayable and left in the abandoned theater.

A Belgian charity, Music Fund, sent in experts to restore the piano after it was discovered. The four-year project was completed last month.

The piano survived three wars and a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza since the Islamic militant Hamas group assumed power in 2007.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Image Not Available
Magician and actor Ricky Jay of 'Boogie Nights' fame dies at 72
Ricky Jay, a magician, historian of oddball entertainers and actor who appeared in "Boogie Nights" and other films, has died. He was 72. Jay died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, ac...
This image released by Arrow Media shows photographer Paul Conroy with war correspondent Marie Colvin in Misrata, Libya. A new documentary recounts in searing detail the final days of Colvin, who was killed in shelling from Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces in 2012 in the city of Homs, where she was documenting civilian suffering.
Colleague's film captures final days of legendary war reporter Marie Colvin
"Legendary" is a hard-won adjective. But by the time she was killed six years ago in Homs, Syria, by President Bashar Assad's forces, Marie Colvin had earned it. At 56, she had already long been re...
Harvey Weinstein enters State Supreme Court in New York last month.
Prosecutors double down on Harvey Weinstein charges amid attempts to have case dismissed
New York prosecutors pushed back Monday against Harvey Weinstein's latest attempt to have the criminal case against him dismissed, saying there is "ample evidence" to move forward with the sexual a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japanese pianist Kaoru Imahigashi plays the piano during a concert to mark the debut of Gaza's only grand piano after it was rescued from conflict, at a theater nestled in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society's building in Gaza City Sunday. The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip is debuting to the public for the first time in over a decade after its restoration. | AP

, , , , ,