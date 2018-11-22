The Stylistics: Philly soul comes to Japan
'Betcha By Golly, Wow': The Stylistics bring 50 years of soul to Japan with a 12-date tour.

Music

The Stylistics: Philly soul comes to Japan

by Jordan Allen

Staff Writer

Fresh from a 29-date tour of the British Isles, and celebrating their 50th anniversary year, Philadelphia soul icons The Stylistics are setting up camp in Japan for a 12-date tour of three cities: Yokohama (Dec. 9), Tokyo (Dec. 10 and between Dec. 18 and 25) and Osaka (between Dec. 12 and 16).

Founding members Airrion Love and Herbert Murrell will be joined by Jason Sharp and new lead singer Barrington “Bo” Henderson (formerly of The Temptations) along with a five-piece backing band, and will be performing an array of hits from their extensive back catalogue, including some of the 1970s numbers that brought the band international fame, such as “You Make Me Feel Brand New” and “Betcha By Golly, Wow.”

Except for Yokohama, the band will play two sets with a break for refreshments in between. Tickets for the performances start from ¥8,800 to ¥16,500.

Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to The Stylistics at Yokohama Kannai Hall to give away to readers. To apply, send us a postcard with your name, address and telephone number to Ticket Giveaway, Life & Culture Dept., The Japan Times, 14F Kioicho Bldg., 3-12 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0094, or apply online at jtimes.jp/stylistics. Deadline: Nov. 29. For more information, visit bit.ly/stylistics50th.

LATEST MUSIC STORIES

Singer-songwriter Mariya Takeuchi is genuinely interested in hearing about what fans think of her music.
Mariya Takeuchi: The pop genius behind 2018's surprise online smash hit from Japan
Even if Mariya Takeuchi wasn't directly responsible for the biggest Japanese musical breakthrough in the West in 2018, she would still struggle to describe her year as anything other than eventful....
Fan favorite: A woman hugs a poster of a member of K-pop act BTS at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday.
Don't worry too much over BTS
Throngs of fans packed Tokyo Dome on Tuesday and Wednesday to watch K-pop group BTS perform songs from across its five-year career. The crowd cheered, bought merchandise and the two days offered th...
Pretty in pink: Pop star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is still the face of J-pop for many fans overseas.
The queen of kawaii: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu reflects on her reign
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu's trip to the Museum of Death in Hollywood proved to be a 2018 highlight for the 25-year-old J-pop star. "I thought it would be about murder and crime, but it was actually abou...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'Betcha By Golly, Wow': The Stylistics bring 50 years of soul to Japan with a 12-date tour.