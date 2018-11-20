‘Quattro Ragazzi: Hopes and Illusions of the Momoyama Renaissance’

Nov. 23-Jan. 27

In 2015, when photographer and artist Hiroshi Sugimoto was traveling in Vicenza, northern Italy, he was inspired by the Olympic Theater’s late 16th-century fresco of the Tensho embassy, a Japanese legation which was sent by the Christian Lord Otomo Sorin to meet the Pope in Rome.

This exhibition showcases pieces from Sugimoto’s Tensho embassy related collection, as well as his “Seascape series,” in addition to rare Momoyama Period (1573-1603) documents and artworks, and other pieces of Japanese Christian art.

Nagasaki Prefectural Art Museum; 2-1 Dejima-machi, Nagasaki. Nagasaki Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 095-833-2110; www.nagasaki-museum.jp