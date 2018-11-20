‘Quattro Ragazzi: Hopes and Illusions of the Momoyama Renaissance’
Hiroshi Sugimoto's 'Mediterranean Sea' (1993) | © HIROSHI SUGIMOTO, COURTESY OF GALLERY KOYANAGI

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

‘Quattro Ragazzi: Hopes and Illusions of the Momoyama Renaissance’

Nov. 23-Jan. 27

In 2015, when photographer and artist Hiroshi Sugimoto was traveling in Vicenza, northern Italy, he was inspired by the Olympic Theater’s late 16th-century fresco of the Tensho embassy, a Japanese legation which was sent by the Christian Lord Otomo Sorin to meet the Pope in Rome.

This exhibition showcases pieces from Sugimoto’s Tensho embassy related collection, as well as his “Seascape series,” in addition to rare Momoyama Period (1573-1603) documents and artworks, and other pieces of Japanese Christian art.

Nagasaki Prefectural Art Museum; 2-1 Dejima-machi, Nagasaki. Nagasaki Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 095-833-2110; www.nagasaki-museum.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Ivan Kramskoy's "Unknown Lady" (1883)
'Romantic Russia'
Nov. 23-Jan. 27 During the late 19th century, a number of young artists left the Russian Imperial Academy of Arts and established the Wanderers, a group that pursued realism and resisted the gov...
Manabu Nakanishi's "The Rockin' Band: The Guitar Man" (1985)
Japan's artistic rebels of the 1980s
On Kawara's black-and-white stenciled date painting, "June 23, 1980" (1980), announces The National Museum of Art Osaka's current exhibition's decadal focus. Of the 65 artists featured, 25 were bor...
Exhibition image
"Grand Open': Marvelous Liberation'
Nov. 22-Jan. 26 Chim↑Pom — artists Ryuta Ushiro, Yasutaka Hayashi, Ellie, Masataka Okada, Motomu Inaoka and Toshinori Mizuno — has built an international reputation for unusual works that commen...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hiroshi Sugimoto's 'Mediterranean Sea' (1993) | © HIROSHI SUGIMOTO, COURTESY OF GALLERY KOYANAGI