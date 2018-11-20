“Grand Open’: Marvelous Liberation’
by Yukari Tanaka

Nov. 22-Jan. 26

Chim↑Pom — artists Ryuta Ushiro, Yasutaka Hayashi, Ellie, Masataka Okada, Motomu Inaoka and Toshinori Mizuno — has built an international reputation for unusual works that comment on contemporary society and individuals, while highlighting the contradictions and borders that emerge as humanity strives to survive. “Grand Opening” focuses on “urban theory” as Tokyo prepares to host the Olympics in 2020.

In a compilation of projects that showcase Chim↑Pom’s sense of humor and wit, the exhibition presents the art group’s observations of Tokyo and the changes the capital has experienced over the past couple of years.

Anomaly; Terrada Art Complex 4F, 1-33-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Tennozu Isle Stn. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 03-6433-2988; www.anomalytokyo.com/en/top

