Saitama city’s Kaparu beats out organized voting to win grand prix title at annual mascot contest

At an event in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday, Kaparu (center) won the 2018 Yuru-kyara Grand Prix title while Ja-Bo (right) from Omuta, in Fukuoka Prefecture, came in second. Konyudo-kun from Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, was third. | KYODO

OSAKA – Kaparu from Shiki, a city in Saitama Prefecture, won the 2018 Yuru-kyara (soft character) Grand Prix title in the regional division on Sunday.

Having a motif of mythical creature kappa, or water goblin, the mascot of the city’s public corporation to promote culture and sports garnered 889,346 votes to beat two municipal mascots that were supported by organized votes in the poll, whose results were announced at Hanazono Central Park in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture.

It was discovered that the first runner-up, Ja-Bo, from Omuta, Fukuoka Prefecture, and the third pick, Konyudo-kun, from Yokkaichi in Mie Prefecture, were voted for by municipal workers and others many times using a huge number of multiple voting IDs. Ja-Bo garnered 843,682 votes and Konyudo-kun 807,592 received votes.

Yokkaichi’s mascot came first in a preliminary tally, after the municipal government distributed over 10,000 IDs to its 4,000 workers. But after stopping accepting ballots, the event organizing committee deleted what appeared to be organized votes and announced the final results.

Yokkaichi Mayor Tomohiro Mori told reporters that the surviving 800,000 ballots were stuffed with citizens’ wishes for Konyudo-kun’s victory.

Shuichiro Nishi, chairman of the committee, pointed out that organized votes have been seen every time. “Achieving top rankings should not be set as an ultimate goal,” Nishi said. “Regional revitalization is a product of constant efforts after the contest.”

“Only five staff members and some part-timers took charge (of Kaparu’s election campaign),” said Hanako Gondawara of the Shiki Culture and Sports Promotion Corp.

“Because we could not rely on organized votes, I never imagined we could win,” she said.

This year’s contest was joined by 909 mascots from across the country.

Besides online votes, 38,348 visitors to the contest venue at the park cast ballots, each of which was equivalent to three online votes.

