‘Hokusai and the Gourmets of Great Edo’

Nov. 20-Jan. 20

Ever since washoku (Japanese cuisine) was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013, interest in this country’s dining culture has continued to increase worldwide.

Washoku culture flourished during the Edo Period (1603-1868) thanks to a period of economic growth that left some with the ability to partake in more luxurious dining experiences. It was during this time that Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) began to depict food culture in his ukiyo-e work, often highlighting the correlation between the seasons and specific culinary traditions.

This comprehensive exhibition presents the artist’s ukiyo-e pieces alongside Edo Period recipes and replicas of the kinds of meals that were eaten.

The Sumida Hokusai Museum; 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo. Ryogoku Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; hokusai-museum.jp