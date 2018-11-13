‘Challenges From the Other Side 1960s-80s’

Nov. 17-Jan. 14

Contemporary art began to diversify in terms of style after the mid-1950s, raising questions about existing systems and concepts surrounding art as a discipline. Artists began to direct their attention toward mediums that had yet to be broadly recognized — publications, for example — in search of new ways to express creativity.

Drawing on the theme of the art of books, “Challenges From the Other Side” brings together collections of publications from the 1960s to the 1980s that have drawn acclaim from critics both here and abroad. Some of the pieces are being shown in Japan for the first time.

Urawa Art Museum; Urawa Century City 3F, 2-5-1 Naka-cho, Urawa-ku, Saitama. Urawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sat, Sun, till 8 p.m.). ¥610. Closed Mon. 048-827-3215; www.city-saitama.jp/urawa-art-museum