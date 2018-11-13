‘Power of Ceramics: Modernism in Finnish Applied Arts’

Nov. 17-Feb. 24
At the Paris Exposition of 1900, Finland’s pavilion drew praise for its design and garnered a lot of attention, and by the mid 20th century, Finnish ceramics had become popular across the globe. This Finnish art form in particular has also been influential on Japanese arts and crafts.
To mark a century of diplomatic relations between Japan and Finland, “Power of Ceramics” presents masterpieces from the 1950s and 1960s, a period that is considered to be significant in terms of the genre.
Museum of Modern Ceramic Art, Gifu; 4-2-5 Higashimachi, Tajimi, Gifu. Tajimi Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 0572-28-3100; www.cpm-gifu.jp/museum/eng
