Books / Reviews | RECENTLY PUBLISHED BOOKS ABOUT JAPAN

‘Tinian and the Bomb’: Historical details shed light on one island’s overlooked role in World War II

by Mark Schreiber

Contributing Writer

For students of history, the waning days of the Pacific War seem to flash by in a blur and, for various reasons, little effort to now has been devoted to the role played by Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Tinian and the Bomb: Project Alberta and Operation Centerboard, by Don A. Farrell.
472 pages
MICRONESIAN PRODUCTIONS, History.

In July 1944, U.S. forces overran Tinian’s Japanese garrison following landings on nearby Saipan, and immediately began building up its tiny airfield into what was to become the largest U.S. air base during World War II. It was from this island that the only two nuclear bombs used in war were launched aboard the B-29s Enola Gay and Bockscar.

Don A. Farrell, a resident of Tinian and chronicler of the island’s history, relates the story of the decision, made early in 1945, to build not one, but three secret “factories” — specially equipped nuclear bomb-assembly facilities — on the island.

On the afternoon of Aug. 11, when it became understood that Japan was moving toward acceptance of the terms of the Potsdam Declaration, shipment “KB-1795,” made up of high explosive materials for the third bomb, was held back at Mather Field, near Sacramento, California. If the surrender had been delayed, shipment to Tinian would have proceeded and it is likely one more bomb dropped, perhaps as early as Aug. 16.

Along with unfamiliar historical details from the U.S. side, made possible through recent declassification of archival documents, this book provides an account of how the use of the bombs influenced the Japanese government’s decision to end the war.

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

Humanity lost: A photograph of Osamu Dazai, taken in February 1948, the year he published "Ningen Shikkaku," and just four months before his death by suicide.
A journey to hell with Osamu Dazai, Japan's ultimate bad boy novelist
Imagine that a writer today, in a thinly disguised self-portrait, revealed that he had slept with countless prostitutes, had casually hooked up with and abandoned numerous women, frittered away his...
Rational analysis and mystic poetry combine in Kenzaburo Oe's 'Rouse Up O Young Men'
In the afterglow of Kenzaburo Oe's awarding of the Nobel Prize in 1994, many translations of his works were greeted warmly, but at this remove, it's striking how many of these books retrace the ...
Stranger things: In "The Lonesome Bodybuilder," Yukiko Motoya starts her short stories rooted in the everyday and then seeks a slow departure from the ordinary.
From vulnerability to violence, Yukiko Motoya enchants with ‘The Lonesome Bodybuilder’
'You were the first one to let me down. You imprinted me with some kind of habit for being betrayed." This meltdown of an advertising executive comes at the end of "I Called You by Name,...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,