Fox News hits Sean Hannity over ‘unfortunate distraction’ appearance with Trump at rally
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Sean Hannity from Fox News speaks at a campaign rally on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Monday. | REUTERS

Entertainment News

Fox News hits Sean Hannity over ‘unfortunate distraction’ appearance with Trump at rally

AP

NEW YORK – Fox News said Tuesday that it has addressed the “unfortunate distraction” of Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro speaking at President Trump’s campaign rally in Missouri the night before, and that it doesn’t condone such behavior.

The network did not say what, if any, discipline that the two network personalities would face.

Meanwhile, Hannity tweeted that he was being “100 percent truthful” earlier on Monday when he tweeted that “I will not be on stage campaigning with the president.”

“When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request,” Hannity tweeted. “This was NOT planned.”

Hannity, who told the audience at Trump’s rally that “all these people in the back are fake news,” also tweeted Tuesday that he was not referring to any of his Fox News colleagues.

It’s considered standard for employees of news organizations not to engage in political campaign activities so their outlets do not appear unfair; some journalists go so far as to not vote at all for this reason. Fox News had resisted Monday when the Trump campaign had advertised to its followers that Hannity would appear as a “special guest” at the Missouri rally, saying Hannity was only there to cover the event.

Hannity, cable news’ most popular personality and a vocal Trump defender, has twice been rebuked by Fox for campaign activity. Hannity was made to cancel a 2010 appearance in Cincinnati when it was revealed it was to be a fundraiser for the Tea Party, and when he was featured in a 2016 Trump campaign video Fox told him he was told never to do it again.

Since then, Fox opinion personalities have doubled down on their support of Trump and Hannity’s popularity has soared, making for an uncomfortable relationship with the organization’s news side.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Image Not Available
Fox and NBC to stop airing Trump immigrant ad deemed racist
NBC and Fox News Channel both said Monday they will stop airing President Donald Trump's campaign advertisement that featured an immigrant convicted of murder. CNN had rejected the same ad, decl...
Fox News Channel talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York in April. Fox says Hannity will not be appearing as a guest at President Trump's campaign rally in Missouri, even as the campaign continued to list the host Monday as a "special guest."
Fox says Sean Hannity won't be a guest at Trump rally in Missouri
Fox News Channel says Sean Hannity will not be appearing as a guest at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Missouri, even as the campaign continued Monday to list the Fox host as a "special ...
Haruki Murakami (right) poses for photographers with Kaoru Kamata, president of Waseda University, during a news conference in Tokyo on Sunday.
Haruki Murakami to donate novel manuscripts, other material to Waseda University, his alma mater
Novelist Haruki Murakami announced Sunday he will donate original manuscripts of his works and other materials to Waseda University, from which he graduated in 1975. The donation "is a v...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Sean Hannity from Fox News speaks at a campaign rally on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Monday. | REUTERS

, , , ,