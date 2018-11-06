‘Architecture x Photography: A Light Existing Only Here’

Nov. 10- Jan. 27

In 1827, French inventor Joseph Nicephore Niepce (1765-1833), who is recognized as a pioneer of photography, took the world’s oldest photograph from a camera when he documented a building he saw through a window. Architecture has been a subject for photographers ever since.

This exhibition traces the history of architectural photography through an exploration of works by photographers from Japan and abroad. Photos on display include works from the late 1820s when the medium was first invented, to newer works by contemporary photographers.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thu., Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥600. Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp