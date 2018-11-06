‘Seeing Through a Glass’
'Silence' by Kazushige Takenaga (2001) | COLLECTION OF NOTOJIMA GLASS ART MUSEUM

‘Seeing Through a Glass’

NOTOJIMA GLASS ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Nov. 10-March 31

Landscape is one of the most popular themes in art. Whether it’s natural or urban settings, artists have long sought to express the world they see around them.

With the theme of “landscapes” central to “Seeing Through a Glass,” this collection seeks to “see through” the scenery of glass and go beyond it to explore the artists’ inner thoughts. The exhibition showcases glassworks by creators from Japan and overseas, including a work by Slovakian glass artist and sculptor Yan Zoritchak titled “Exoplanete 2” (2016).

Notojima Glass Art Museum; 125-10 Notojima Kodamachi, Nanao, Ishikawa. Wakura-Onsen Stn. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Nov. till 5 p.m.). ¥800. Closed every 3rd Tue. of the month. 0767-84-1175; www.nanao-af.jp/glass

