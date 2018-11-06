‘Toeko Tatsuno: On Papers — A Retrospective 1969-2012’
'Work 80-N-1' by Toeko Tatsuno (1980). | PHOTO BY ICHIRO OTANI

‘Toeko Tatsuno: On Papers — A Retrospective 1969-2012’

THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART, SAITAMA

by Yukari Tanaka

Nov. 14-Jan. 20

Toeko Tatsuno (1950-2014), an award-winning Japanese artist who specialized in prints and oil paintings, received a lot of attention during the 1970s for her stripe motifs and distinct use of grids. Throughout the following decades, she continued to pursue her unique style, eventually becoming highly acclaimed for opening up new possibilities in abstract art.

This exhibition celebrates Tatsuno’s career and achievements by showcasing her wide range of art forms, including print works, pastel paintings and drawings. Her oil painting “Work 83-P-5” (1983) will also be on display.

The Museum of Modern Art, Saitama; 9-30-1 Tokiwa, Urawa-ku, Saitama. Kita-Urawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 048-824-0111; www.pref.spec.ed.jp/momas

