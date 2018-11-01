Detroit-suburb home of late soul icon Aretha Franklin for sale at $800,000
U..S singer Aretha Franklin performs during the International Jazz Day concert at the White House in Washington in 2016. The five-bedroom home outside Detroit where the late Aretha Franklin lived for two decades has been put up for sale for $800,000, it was reported Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Entertainment News

Detroit-suburb home of late soul icon Aretha Franklin for sale at $800,000

AP

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN – The suburban Detroit home of the late “Queen of Soul” is for sale.

Aretha Franklin’s 4,148-sq.-foot (385-sq.-meter) brick Colonial-style house in Bloomfield Township is listed for $800,000 . It offers five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and access to the gated community’s pool and tennis courts.

There also is a three-car garage, jetted tub with sauna and multiple decks.

Franklin was 76 and living in a riverfront apartment in downtown Detroit when she died in August from advanced pancreatic cancer. Her songs “Think” and “Respect” are R&B classics.

Franklin died without a will. Her tangible assets include several pieces of property in the Detroit area that according to tax assessors’ estimates are worth at least $2 million, with a market value that could easily be twice that.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

The "Attack on Titan" manga will be made into a Hollywood live-action film.
'Attack on Titan' manga to become Hollywood live-action movie
The popular manga series "Attack on Titan" will get a Hollywood live-action film adaptation by Andy Muschietti, who directed the horror movie "It," publisher Kodansha Ltd. said on Tuesday. "Harr...
Actor Matthew McConaughey poses Sunday with first responders in Houston as he surprised them with catered lunches. McConaughey said he wanted to celebrate National First Responder's Day by giving thanks to the responders who risked their lives during Hurricane Harvey.
Native son Matthew McConaughey gives back to first responders in Texas visit
Firefighters, police officers and 911 operators in Texas got a surprise lunch from a famous son as Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey showed up with roasted turkey to give thanks on National First Re...
Masakazu Yamazaki
Japan selects five recipients for prestigious Order of Culture
The government said Friday it has selected five people to receive the country's top cultural award this year, including 84-year-old playwright and critic Masakazu Yamazaki. The other four who wi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U..S singer Aretha Franklin performs during the International Jazz Day concert at the White House in Washington in 2016. The five-bedroom home outside Detroit where the late Aretha Franklin lived for two decades has been put up for sale for $800,000, it was reported Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,