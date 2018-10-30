Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

‘The Fruit and Vegetable in East Asian Painting’

by Yukari Tanaka

SEN-OKU HAKUKO KAN (KYOTO)

Nov. 3-Dec. 9

The symbolic use of fruit and vegetable imagery in East Asian paintings can be traced as far back as the Song Dynasty (960-1127) of ancient China, where it became a pictorial trend that spread across the Korean Peninsula to Japan.

During the late Edo Period (1603-1868), two of Kyoto’s greatest artists, Ito Jakuchu (1716-1800) and Go Shun (1752-1811), produced fruit and vegetable painting scrolls that are still considered extraordinary masterpieces.

Covering East Asian art from the 16th century to today, this collection of paintings, includes “Vegetable Painting Scroll” by the acclaimed Go Shun and Ito Jakuchu’s “Saichufu,” a designated Important Cultural Property.

