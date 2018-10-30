Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

‘Hyslom Temporary Human’

by Yukari Tanaka

SENDAI MEDIATHEQUE

Nov. 3-Dec. 28

The art performance group Hyslom comprises three contemporary artists — Itaru Kato, Fuminori Hoshino and Yuu Yoshida — and aims to explore two concepts: the lost connection between the Earth and the human body and the search for an unknown no-man’s land that isn’t affiliated or controlled by the entrapments of modern society. Together, the three artists deconstruct our conventional perceptions of modern society and celebrate the impermanence of human life.

Its performances, which the group calls “field play,” take place outside and involve physical feats by the three artists. This is the group’s first large-scale exhibition in Japan, and showcases an archive of Hyslom’s works, including video footage and art objects, tracing its activities throughout Japan over the past 10 years.

Sendai Mediatheque; 2-1 Kasugamachi, Aoba-ku, Sendai, Miyagi. Kotodai-koen Stn. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥500. Closed Nov. 22. 022-713-3171; www.smt.jp/en

Documentation of Hysteresis | © HYSLOM