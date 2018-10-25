Amid Japan’s multitude of music festivals, Frue is worth celebrating
Space to play: Wednesday Campanella vocalist Kom_I performs at last year's Festival de Frue in Shizuoka Prefecture. | JAMES HADFIELD

Music | Sound Off

Amid Japan’s multitude of music festivals, Frue is worth celebrating

by James Hadfield

Contributing Writer

As the opening set started at Festival de Frue last year, it was clear the organizers wouldn’t be making a profit. Quirky J-pop act Wednesday Campanella, who had played to a capacity crowd at Fuji Rock Festival a few months earlier, kicked off its performance in front of an audience of just a few dozen people, spread around a venue that looked more like a glorified school gymnasium.

By the end of the show, there were still only about 100 people watching, but the buoyant atmosphere suggested that the weekend wouldn’t be a total washout. Over the next two days, Frue served up a diverse selection of sounds — spiritual jazz, Turkish psych, indie rock, slow-motion techno — crowned by a trio of performances by the Master Musicians of Joujouka, a Sufi trance band from Morocco who I’d never imagined anyone would be brave enough to bring to Japan.

The setting — an off-season holiday resort in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture — added to the charm of the offbeat lineup. While the main venue may not have been much to look at, its crisp acoustics were evidence of its previous incarnation: It was once the home of the Yamaha Popular Song Contest, a biannual music competition held in the 1970s and ’80s that helped launch the careers of artists including Miyuki Nakajima and Motoharu Sano.

The festival also benefitted from one of the best crowds of any event I attended last year — consistently engaged in the music and showing up in force for the least commercial acts on the bill.

The weekend ended with fond memories for those who’d attended, and reason to doubt that such a glorious convergence of minds and musical opportunities would never happen again.

Thankfully, Frue’s organizers (who also promote occasional gigs and parties, including a recent tour by Brazilian jazz veteran Hermeto Pascoal) weren’t about to let financial prudence get in the way of mad ambition. They took to the crowdfunding site Campfire in a bid to pay off some of their debts and raise enough money to hold the festival again — and, against all odds, they succeeded.

The second edition of Festival de Frue will take place Nov. 3 and 4, and the bill looks just as intriguing as last year’s. Polymath songwriter Bruno Pernadas, experimental guitarist Nels Cline, folk singer Lee Lang, heavyweight DJ/producer Theo Parrish and percussionist Billy Martin (of jazz-funk trio Medeski Martin and Wood) are just a few of the names taking part.

The outdoor DJ stage is being programmed by the folks behind Tokyo after-hours venue WWW ß, and features a tasty selection of leftfield Japanese DJs and producers, including Powder, Sugai Ken and 7FO, plus international visitors Acid Pauli and Campbell Irvine.

It’s a weird time for the festival scene in Japan, one in which events with an international focus and adventurous programming seem to need corporate sponsorship to be viable. Festival de Frue, however, is charting a different path, and for that it’s worth applauding.

Festival de Frue takes place Nov. 3 and 4 in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture. For details, visit frue.jp/festivaldefrue2018-en.

LATEST MUSIC STORIES

Doing things the hard way: Tokyo Shiokouji's Masashi Nukata (left), pictured with guest vocalist Ermhoi, uses complex notation and Steve Reich-style minimalism to get people dancing.
It's pop, but complicated: Tokyo Shiokouji takes minimalism in new directions
Fuji Rock Festival's Rookie A Go-Go stage has served as a springboard for bands from Asian Kung-Fu Generation to Chai, but each year it draws a few acts with rather less obvious commercial appea...
Digital native: Haruna Kimishima, who records as Haru Nemuri, learned a lot about songwriting through internet research and put out rough cuts on social media before releasing her April album, "Haru to Shura."
Haru Nemuri's rapping and roaring speaks to the zeitgeist of 2018
Haruna Kimishima knew her music had found an audience overseas when her Twitter DMs began to fill up with English. "Japanese fans tend to not react to me directly, especially when compared to fo...
Creating her own legacy: When pianist Etsko Tazaki asked herself what she would want to play if she knew she was going to die tomorrow, the works of Frederic Chopin, Robert Schumann and Franz Liszt immediately came to mind.
Etsko Tazaki creates her own legacy at the piano keys
If you were a musician and your death was imminent, what piece of music would you like to cover before you die? Maybe you'd want to play a Sex Pistols track on the guitar, or perhaps try mastering ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Space to play: Wednesday Campanella vocalist Kom_I performs at last year's Festival de Frue in Shizuoka Prefecture. | JAMES HADFIELD

,