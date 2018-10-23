‘Munch: A Retrospective’
'The Dance of Life' (1925) | EDVARD MUNCH

Art / Openings In Tokyo

‘Munch: A Retrospective’

TOKYO METROPOLITAN ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 27-Jan. 20

One of the most significant artists of modernism, Edvard Munch (1863-1944) portrayed aspects of the human existence — love, despair, jealousy and loneliness — while depicting the daily life and landscapes of Norway.

Focusing on works from the artist’s collection on loan from the Munch Museum in Oslo, this exhibition presents 100 works, including 60 oil paintings and woodcut prints. Highlights include masterpieces such as a 1910 version of his famous “The Scream,” “Red Virginia Creeper” (1898-1900), “Summer Night, Mermaid” (1893), “Starry Night” (1922-24) and “Self-portrait, Between the Clock and the Bed” (1940-43).

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.tobikan.jp

