‘Resistance of Fog: Fujiko Nakaya’
'Old People's Wisdom — Cultural DNA' (1973) installation view from 'Computer Art '73' (Sony Building) COLLABORATION: HAKUDO KOBAYASHI, YUJI MORIOKA (E.A.T. TOKYO)

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

‘Resistance of Fog: Fujiko Nakaya’

CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, ART TOWER MITO

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 27-Jan. 20

Acclaimed as the first artist to use fog as a medium in art during the 1970s, Fujiko Nakaya has since presented more than 80 “fog sculptures” around the world. Created using devices that emit water vapor, her environmental sculptures are part installation, part performance and explore the relationship between humans and nature.

“Resistance of fog” comments on today’s urban progression and its heavy reliance on technology, and expresses Nakaya’s criticisms of such change. Displayed works include documentation of the fog sculpture “Pepsi Pavilion” (1970) and the fog performance “London Fog” (2017), as well as the fog screen installation “Opal Loop/Cloud” (2002).

Contemporary Art Gallery, Art Tower Mito; 1-6-8 Goken-cho, Mito, Ibaraki. Mito Stn. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥900. Closed Mon. 029-227-8120; www.arttowermito.or.jp/gallery_en/gallery01

