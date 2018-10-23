‘Fujiwo Ishimoto: From Marimekko Flowers to Ceramic Fruits’
'Veronica persica' | © CHIKAKO HARADA/FUJIWO ISHIMOTO

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

‘Fujiwo Ishimoto: From Marimekko Flowers to Ceramic Fruits’

THE MUSEUM OF ART, EHIME

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 27- Dec. 16

The verdant landscapes and abundant nature of Ehime Prefecture and Finland inspire Fujito Ishimoto, a textile and ceramics artist, perhaps best known for his work for the Finnish design house Marimekko.

Based in Helsinki for more than 40 years, Ishimoto is also affiliated with the art department at Arabia, a Finnish ceramics company.

Tracing Ishimoto’s career, this exhibition brings together textiles he designed for Marimekko, an original sketch of what is considered as the basis of all his designs, and various installations and examples of his newest ceramic works.

The Museum of Art, Ehime; Horinouchi, Matsuyama, Ehime. Minami-Horibata Stn. 9:40 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon., except the first Mon. of the month. 089-932-0010; www.ehime-art.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Part of Kitagawa Utamaro's "Fukagawa in the Snow" (circa 1802-06), on display until Dec. 28
Kazuo Okada's all-star cast of Asian art
When the Okada Museum of Art, in the popular getaway of Hakone, opened its doors in 2013, successful businessman Kazuo Okada brought to fruition his long-held plan to build a museum brimming wit...
"Old People's Wisdom — Cultural DNA" (1973) installation view from "Computer Art '73" (Sony Building) COLLABORATION: HAKUDO KOBAYASHI, YUJI MORIOKA (E.A.T. TOKYO)
'Resistance of Fog: Fujiko Nakaya'
Oct. 27-Jan. 20 Acclaimed as the first artist to use fog as a medium in art during the 1970s, Fujiko Nakaya has since presented more than 80 "fog sculptures" around the world. Created us...
"The Dance of Life" (1925)
'Munch: A Retrospective'
Oct. 27-Jan. 20 One of the most significant artists of modernism, Edvard Munch (1863-1944) portrayed aspects of the human existence — love, despair, jealousy and loneliness — while depicting the...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'Veronica persica' | © CHIKAKO HARADA/FUJIWO ISHIMOTO