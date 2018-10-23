‘Fujiwo Ishimoto: From Marimekko Flowers to Ceramic Fruits’

Oct. 27- Dec. 16

The verdant landscapes and abundant nature of Ehime Prefecture and Finland inspire Fujito Ishimoto, a textile and ceramics artist, perhaps best known for his work for the Finnish design house Marimekko.

Based in Helsinki for more than 40 years, Ishimoto is also affiliated with the art department at Arabia, a Finnish ceramics company.

Tracing Ishimoto’s career, this exhibition brings together textiles he designed for Marimekko, an original sketch of what is considered as the basis of all his designs, and various installations and examples of his newest ceramic works.

The Museum of Art, Ehime; Horinouchi, Matsuyama, Ehime. Minami-Horibata Stn. 9:40 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon., except the first Mon. of the month. 089-932-0010; www.ehime-art.jp