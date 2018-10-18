End of an era: Original Big Bird puppeteer, 84, is leaving ‘Sesame Street’

NEW YORK – After nearly 50 years on “Sesame Street,” the actor who has brought Big Bird to life on the iconic children’s television series since its debut in 1969 is retiring.

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who also plays Oscar the Grouch, has hand-picked his successors to play the two roles — after mentoring them for more than two decades.

“Big Bird brought me so many places, opened my mind and nurtured my soul,” Spinney said in a statement released Wednesday by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization that produces the show.

“But now it’s time for two performers that I have worked with and respected — and actually hand-picked for the guardianship of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch — to take my alter-egos into their hands and continue to give them life.”

Spinney, 84, helped create two characters that have indelibly marked the childhoods of millions of people.

He has won multiple Daytime Emmys for his work, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award. He also has a Grammy Award to his credit, for best children’s recording.

His life was the subject of the 2014 documentary “I Am Big Bird: The Caroll Spinney Story.”

Big Bird, the instantly recognizable giant yellow bird with the huge beak, is more than 8 feet (2.5 meters) tall. In 2000, he was named a Living Legend by the U.S. Library of Congress. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Caroll has been one of the leading lights of Sesame Street from the very beginning,” Sesame Workshop co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney said in the statement.

“His genius and his talent made Big Bird the most beloved yellow feathered friend across the globe. But the sheer artistry of Caroll is that he also brought Oscar to life and made him the most lovable Grouch in the world.”

Matt Vogel, the show’s puppet captain, will take over as Big Bird. Eric Jacobsen will play the role of Oscar the Grouch, the grumpy green character who lives in a garbage can.

“Before I came to Sesame Street, I didn’t feel like what I was doing was very important. Big Bird helped me find my purpose,” Spinney said.

“Even as I step down from my roles, I feel I will always be Big Bird. And even Oscar, once in a while!”

Big Bird reads to Connor Scott and Tiffany Jiao during a taping of 'Sesame Street' in New York in 2008. The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show. Caroll Spinney tells the New York Times that Thursday will be his last day on the program, which he joined from the start in 1969. In addition to Big Bird, the 84-year-old was also Oscar the Grouch. Puppeteer Caroll Spinney is interviewed during a break from taping an episode of 'Sesame Street' in New York in 2008.

