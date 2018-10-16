‘Aesthetics of Shinzo Fukuhara: Assemble, The Eugene Studio’
'Granby Winter Garden Collage' IMAGE: ASSEMBLE

/

‘Aesthetics of Shinzo Fukuhara: Assemble, The Eugene Studio’

SHISEIDO GALLERY

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 19-March 17

Next year marks the Shiseido Gallery’s 100th anniversary. Shinzo Fukuhara (1883-1948), the founder and first president of Shiseido Company Ltd., was not just a successful businessman, he was also an acclaimed photographer who enjoyed capturing the spirit of early modern Japan and understood the importance of art within society.

By using artificial intelligence to analyze around 200 texts written by Fukuhara and then selecting works based on this research, this exhibition looks at the personality and mind-set of the man behind much of Shiseido’s design and aesthetic.

Shiseido Gallery; Shiseido Bldg. B1, 8-8-3, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Ginza Stn. 11 a.m. -7 p.m. (Sun., holidays till 6 p.m.). Free. Closed Mon., Dec. 27-Jan. 15. 03-3572-3901; www.shiseidogroup.com/gallery

LATEST ART STORIES

"Epitoma in Almagestum Ptolemaei"
'Astronomy and Printing: In Search of New World Vision'
Oct. 20-Jan. 20 Although many are familiar with astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543) and his book "On the Revolution of the Heavenly Spheres," little is known about the initial printing of...
Keiichiro Terae's "Your reflection makes me. My action makes you." (2018)
'Local Prospects 4: Distances'
Oct. 27-Nov. 18 In 2015, Art Gallery Artium launched its first group exhibition series themed on "region," choosing its participants from a public art competition. As part of that project, "Loca...
Ritual wine cup, white porcelain, (19th century)
White is not as monotone as some think
The exhibition "Joseon White Porcelains," curated by The Japan Folk Crafts Museum, showcases 150 works of ritual and everyday porcelain of Korea's Joseon dynasty (1392-1910) from the museum's co...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

'Granby Winter Garden Collage' IMAGE: ASSEMBLE