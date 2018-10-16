‘Aesthetics of Shinzo Fukuhara: Assemble, The Eugene Studio’

Oct. 19-March 17

Next year marks the Shiseido Gallery’s 100th anniversary. Shinzo Fukuhara (1883-1948), the founder and first president of Shiseido Company Ltd., was not just a successful businessman, he was also an acclaimed photographer who enjoyed capturing the spirit of early modern Japan and understood the importance of art within society.

By using artificial intelligence to analyze around 200 texts written by Fukuhara and then selecting works based on this research, this exhibition looks at the personality and mind-set of the man behind much of Shiseido’s design and aesthetic.

Shiseido Gallery; Shiseido Bldg. B1, 8-8-3, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Ginza Stn. 11 a.m. -7 p.m. (Sun., holidays till 6 p.m.). Free. Closed Mon., Dec. 27-Jan. 15. 03-3572-3901; www.shiseidogroup.com/gallery