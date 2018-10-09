‘Rubens and the Birth of the Baroque’

Oct. 16-Jan. 20

The master Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) was a prominent influence on the development of Baroque (17th to 18th century) art and a skilled diplomat capable of negotiations with royal courts around Europe.

Influenced by ancient and High Renaissance (late-15th to mid-16th century) Italian culture, Rubens traveled to Italy in 1600 and visited Rome, the center of Baroque art, in 1601. He continued to live intermittently in Italy until 1608.

This exhibition brings together a selection of Rubens’ works, including “Portrait of Clara Serena Rubens” and “The Discovery of the Infant Erichthonius,” with ancient, 16 to 18th-century Italian pieces.

The National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo; 7-7 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.tbs.co.jp/rubens2018/english