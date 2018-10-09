‘Watanabe Teiichi: A Retrospective’

Oct. 13-Nov. 11
At the age of 18, Teiichi Watanabe (1917-81) moved to Tokyo to study at the Kawabata Painting School.
Though he was struck by severe illness and then later conscripted twice during World War II, Watanabe’s Western-style painting maintained a sense of tranquility and otherworldliness. This retrospective hails from the donations of art collector Masami Nakai and celebrates the 90th anniversary of Kokugakai, an art organization that Watanabe belonged to.
Museum “Eki” Kyoto; JR Kyoto Isetan Department Store 7F, 657 Higashishiokojimachi, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto. Kyoto Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥800. 075-352-1111; kyoto.wjr-isetan.co.jp/museum
LATEST ART STORIES
- White is not as monotone as some think
- The exhibition "Joseon White Porcelains," curated by The Japan Folk Crafts Museum, showcases 150 works of ritual and everyday porcelain of Korea's Joseon dynasty (1392-1910) from the museum's co...
- 'Rubens and the Birth of the Baroque'
- Oct. 16-Jan. 20
The master Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) was a prominent influence on the development of Baroque (17th to 18th century) art and a skilled diplomat capable of negot...
- 'Biomatrix'
- Oct. 10-Dec. 8
Using innovative techniques that he devised himself, Kohei Nawa alters man-made materials to create works that are evocative of living organisms. The concept behind his well-known...