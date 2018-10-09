‘Watanabe Teiichi: A Retrospective’

Oct. 13-Nov. 11

At the age of 18, Teiichi Watanabe (1917-81) moved to Tokyo to study at the Kawabata Painting School.

Though he was struck by severe illness and then later conscripted twice during World War II, Watanabe’s Western-style painting maintained a sense of tranquility and otherworldliness. This retrospective hails from the donations of art collector Masami Nakai and celebrates the 90th anniversary of Kokugakai, an art organization that Watanabe belonged to.

Museum “Eki” Kyoto; JR Kyoto Isetan Department Store 7F, 657 Higashishiokojimachi, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto. Kyoto Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥800. 075-352-1111; kyoto.wjr-isetan.co.jp/museum