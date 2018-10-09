‘Biomatrix’
© KOHEI NAWA, PHOTO: NOBUTADA OMOTE | SANDWICH

/

‘Biomatrix’

SCAI THE BATHHOUSE

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 10-Dec. 8

Using innovative techniques that he devised himself, Kohei Nawa alters man-made materials to create works that are evocative of living organisms. The concept behind his well-known “PixCell” works is the combination of the smallest units of digital images (pixels) with the smallest unit of living organisms (cells) to create sculptures that appear neither solid nor liquid.

The focus of this exhibition is his series “Liquid” (2003-), an exploration into the real versus virtual, micro versus macro and natural versus artificial. The works — made from a solution of silicon oil, metal powder and pigments — challenge our visual and aural expectations with endless cycles of bubbles that slowly erupt on the liquid’s surface.

SCAI the Bathhouse; Kashiwayu-Ato, 6-1-23 Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Nippori Stn. 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 03-3821-1144; www.scaithebathhouse.com

LATEST ART STORIES

Ritual wine cup, white porcelain, (19th century)
White is not as monotone as some think
The exhibition "Joseon White Porcelains," curated by The Japan Folk Crafts Museum, showcases 150 works of ritual and everyday porcelain of Korea's Joseon dynasty (1392-1910) from the museum's co...
'Rubens and the Birth of the Baroque'
Oct. 16-Jan. 20 The master Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) was a prominent influence on the development of Baroque (17th to 18th century) art and a skilled diplomat capable of negot...
"View of the Clock Tower" (1972)
'Watanabe Teiichi: A Retrospective'
Oct. 13-Nov. 11 At the age of 18, Teiichi Watanabe (1917-81) moved to Tokyo to study at the Kawabata Painting School. Though he was struck by severe illness and then later conscripted twice d...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

© KOHEI NAWA, PHOTO: NOBUTADA OMOTE | SANDWICH