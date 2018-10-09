‘Biomatrix’

Oct. 10-Dec. 8

Using innovative techniques that he devised himself, Kohei Nawa alters man-made materials to create works that are evocative of living organisms. The concept behind his well-known “PixCell” works is the combination of the smallest units of digital images (pixels) with the smallest unit of living organisms (cells) to create sculptures that appear neither solid nor liquid.

The focus of this exhibition is his series “Liquid” (2003-), an exploration into the real versus virtual, micro versus macro and natural versus artificial. The works — made from a solution of silicon oil, metal powder and pigments — challenge our visual and aural expectations with endless cycles of bubbles that slowly erupt on the liquid’s surface.

SCAI the Bathhouse; Kashiwayu-Ato, 6-1-23 Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Nippori Stn. 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 03-3821-1144; www.scaithebathhouse.com